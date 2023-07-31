Six Killed in Violent Clashes at Ain al-Helweh Palestinian Refugee Camp in South Lebanon

Tragedy struck on Sunday as at least six people lost their lives in intense clashes that erupted at Ain al-Helweh, a Palestinian refugee camp in south Lebanon. The clashes were between members of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah movement and Islamists within the camp, according to both Fatah and a source at the scene.

Overnight confrontations claimed the lives of a Fatah military leader and four of his colleagues, with the secularist movement confirming the devastating loss. A Palestinian source within Ain al-Helweh disclosed that an “Islamist from the al-Shabab al-Muslim group” was also killed, and six others, including the group’s leader, sustained injuries during the violent skirmish.

Fatah released a statement condemning the “heinous operation” that resulted in the loss of Commander Ashraf al-Armouchi and his comrades. The movement accused the perpetrators of seeking to undermine the “security and stability” of the Palestinian camps in Lebanon, denouncing the attack as “abominable and cowardly.”

The severity of the situation extended beyond the camp’s borders, with a Lebanese soldier sustaining injuries from shrapnel due to a mortar shell that struck one of the military posts. The Lebanese army reported his condition as stable.

Ain al-Helweh, the largest among the 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, has been a hotspot of tension and violence. The camp’s population of more than 54,000 registered Palestinian refugees has been further compounded by thousands fleeing the conflict in Syria, exacerbating existing tensions.

Lebanese military traditionally abstains from entering Palestinian refugee camps, leaving security matters in the hands of the factions residing within. As a result, such camps often serve as refuges for extremists and fugitives, leading to recurrent clashes between rival groups.

The overall Palestinian refugee population in Lebanon exceeds 450,000, with most residing in official refugee camps under challenging conditions. Legal restrictions, including limited employment opportunities, add to the already difficult circumstances faced by the refugees.