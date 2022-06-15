Six men have been charged in connection with the Parklife festival over the weekend, which drew over 160,000 people to Manchester.

The Heaton Park festival took place over the weekend, alongside a number of concerts in and around Manchester.

After six months of planning, it is estimated that over 400,000 people attended one of the events, with hundreds of officers working alongside partners.

“The weekend was exceptionally busy with over 400,000 people visiting over the course of four days for concerts and the annual Parklife festival at Heaton Park in Manchester,” said Superintendent Andy Sidebotham, GMP’s gold commander over the weekend.

“The events were the culmination of months of planning by officers and partners from across the region to ensure they were as safe and enjoyable as possible.”

“Over the course of two days, over 160,000 people attended the Parklife festival, and just over 50 were arrested.” The event was thoroughly enjoyed by thousands and passed without any major incidents, which is a fantastic result given the size and scale of the weekend events. I’d like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during two extremely busy days for both the region and emergency services.

“Throughout the weekend, security and our Heaton Park partners worked meticulously alongside us, and as a result, weapons and drugs were seized.” These items had the potential to be fatal.

“With hundreds of officers deployed and all of our partners at every single event on what was a challenging weekend, the transportation network probably experienced its busiest day of the year.”

Marek Ondo (08/06/1987), of Kimberley Street, Salford, has been charged with possession with intent to supply, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence. He has been remanded in custody and released on bail, with his next appearance scheduled for 7 July 2022 at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court.

Harvey McMulkin (01/04/2002), of Abbeylea Drive, Bolton, has been charged with obstructing police and released on bail to appear in Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on 4 August 2022.

Jake Twist (26/01/2000), of Neville Drive, Irlam, has been charged with having a bladed article in his possession. On July 19, 2022, he will appear for trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Atiqe Edwards (16/07/2003), of no fixed address, was sentenced to eight months in a Youth Offenders’ Institute for possessing a bladed article after being discovered with a knife while attempting to enter the festival.

Stephen Dorsey (04/08/1988), of Tabley Grove, Timperley, has been charged with driving while disqualified and driving under the influence of drugs. He is scheduled to appear in Stockport Magistrates’ Court on September 16, 2022.

Mthulisi Khumalo (13/07/96), of Hollowgate, Rotherham, was charged with drink driving and released on bail to appear in Manchester Magistrates Court on August 4, 2022.