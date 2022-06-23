A Major Crime Investigation Team conducted the investigation that led to the charges (MCIT).

The following men have been charged with murder and are scheduled to appear in Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 23, 2022:

Brikel Palaj, 32, of London’s Heavitree Road

Kastriot Mhillaj, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested.

Rinush Behari, 32, of London’s Bunton Street

Radian Lika, 35, of Watkinson Road, Islington, London, was arrested.

Nikola Palaj, 28, of London’s Heavitree Road

On the same charge, a sixth man, Sadik Lleshi, 34, of Culvert Road, Tottenham, London, will appear in court the following day, Friday 24 June.

The six men were previously charged with violent disorder in court.

Aranit Lleshi, of London, died as a result of multiple stab wounds, according to a post-mortem examination.