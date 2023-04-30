Six men have been jailed for a total of nearly 40 years, and two women were given suspended sentences as officers from north Wales and Merseyside dismantled a major source of Class A drugs being pumped into the region. A seventh man will be sentenced tomorrow.

Today, at Mold Crown Court, 55 year old Paul Price, the head of the Organised Crime Group who facilitated the supply of high purity cocaine from Merseyside to North Wales was jailed for 11 years 4 months.

Ryan Hope, 38 worked alongside Paul Price within the conspiracy operating in an organisational role. He was sentenced to 11 years 4 months.

54 year old Phillip Thomas Owens was also a sub-dealer operating out of Meredith Crescent. His address was used to receive commodities of drugs following the closure of the Coast Road property. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

64 year old Malcolm Griffiths was a sub-dealer within the conspiracy. He made frequent acquisitions of cocaine in bulk quantities throughout the duration of the conspiracy and had a debt to Paul Price of £39,200. Griffiths was jailed for 5 years.

Farrell Anthony Denton (34), another sub dealer received a three and a half year sentence.

Robert Thomas, 53 was a trusted associate and driver to Paul Price. He was also jailed for three and a half years.

35 year old Kayleigh Crumpton is the partner of Ryan Hope. She facilitated communication between Ryan Hope and her friend / associate Rebecca Entwistle. Kayleigh Crumpton was instrumental in recruiting Entwistle as a courier with promises of easy money and drugs. For her role she was sentenced to two years suspended.

Finally, 27 year old Rebecca Theresa Entwistle was a courier for the OCG between November 2020 and December 2021. She was recruited by Ryan Hope through his partner Kayleigh Crumpton, collecting cocaine from Ryan Hope in Liverpool, and taking it directly to the Coast Road property under the supervision of Alan Williams. Entwistle would return to Liverpool with cash. Today she was handed a two-year suspended sentence.

Alan Williams 48, a sub-dealer operating out of a residential property on Coast Road, Rhyl was remanded in custody to be sentenced tomorrow.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Inspector Richard Sidney of the force Serious and Organised Crime Unit said: ‘This was a sophisticated and well developed enterprise of criminal activity designed to flood the streets of Rhyl and beyond with illegal Class A drugs, and today’s sentences demonstrate the severity of the crimes being committed.’

‘This is a clear message to those that partake in the supply of drugs that you are not welcome in north Wales.’

Local Inspector Kevin Smith said: ‘I welcome today’s outcome, as it reflects the impact of organised crime groups on our local community.

‘We will continue to disrupt and dismantle County Lines and any other activities that threaten harm and misery to our residents.