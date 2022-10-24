On Tuesday 18 October 2022, officers from the County Lines and Gangs Team made the arrests in Gillingham as part of an ongoing investigation. A quantity of cocaine was seized at the time of the arrests and following the search of a nearby property.

Charged

Calvin Smith, 38, of Marigold Place in Maidstone, Nathan Elliott, 33, of Leontime Close, Peckham and John Mashette, 27, of Amesbury Avenue in Brixton have all been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine between November 2021 and October 2022.

All three appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 20 October 2022. They have been remanded in custody and are next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 17 November 2022.

Bailed

Two women aged 21 and 39, and a 16-year-old boy from Gillingham, have all been released from custody pending further investigation.