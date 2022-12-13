Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Tuesday, December 13, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Six People Have Been Arrested As Part Of An Operation Aimed At Disrupting The Supply Of Class A Drugs In North London
Home BREAKING Six people have been arrested as part of an operation aimed at disrupting the supply of Class A drugs in north London

Six people have been arrested as part of an operation aimed at disrupting the supply of Class A drugs in north London

by @uknip247
Officers carried out pre-planned warrants at seven addresses in Islington, Camden and Peckham, on the morning of Tuesday 13 December.
Four men, aged between 21 and 57, and two women, aged between 29 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs. They remain in custody.
They were arrested as part of an investigation into the supply of heroin and cocaine in Camden and Islington where vulnerable drug users are exploited and made to sell the drugs on behalf of those running the operation.
A significant amount of Class A drugs and cash has been recovered along with a large amount of valuable goods believed to be the proceeds of crime.
Detective Inspector Zara Baker, from the dedicated drugs and gangs squad, said: “These arrests are the result of months of work by detectives who are committed to removing drugs from the streets of London and protecting the most vulnerable people in society from being exploited by criminals.
“We know the devastating impact drugs can have on individuals and wider communities. Drug supply is often linked to serious violent crime, as well as anti-social behaviour and theft. By targeting criminals who sell drugs, and working with the public and our partners, we can make Camden and Islington an even safer place to live, visit and work.

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been found guilty of killing #Doncaster man Mateusz Chojnowski...

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to...

A reality TV contestant has been found guilty of disclosing a private...

A teenage boy from Greece’s Roma community who was shot in the...

Midwives in Wales have voted to strike in response to this year’s...

Officer wades through a frozen lake to save local dog

Sally Wainwright’s multi-Bafta award winning hit Happy Valley returns to the BBC...

Two people are currently in custody following a report of shoplifting in...

Frozen bins – if it won’t open, it can’t be collected

A Melksham man has been banned from driving after he was caught...

South West police seized more than five kilos of drugs and tens...

A 14-year-old boy from Swindon has appeared at Bristol Crown Court this...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"