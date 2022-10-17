Ryan Brown, 20 of Bywood Avenue, Croydon appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 12 October charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 17 October.

Jamie Marshall, 21 of Burham Close, SE20 appeared in custody at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 13 October charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody to next appear at Truro Crown Court on Monday, 17 October.

Divon Henry-Campbell – 22 of West Street, Gravesend appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 14 October charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 17 October.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorraviho Smith – 22 Jason Smith – 19 and Nyron Jean-Baptiste – 21 have all been charged by postal requisition with murder to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 18 October.

Michael, aged 17, died after being attacked and stabbed in Betts Park, Penge on 2 November 2017.

The charges follow an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.