Six people have been killed in a shooting in Hamburg

According to reports, at least six people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday.

In a tweet, Hamburg police stated that a large-scale operation was underway in the Alsterdorf neighbourhood.

According to media reports, the shooting occurred at a Jehovah’s Witness centre.

Residents in the area were advised to leave their homes due to the ongoing incident