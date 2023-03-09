Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Six people have been killed in a shooting in Hamburg

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

According to police, at least six people were killed in a shooting in Hamburg.

According to reports, at least six people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday.

In a tweet, Hamburg police stated that a large-scale operation was underway in the Alsterdorf neighbourhood.

According to media reports, the shooting occurred at a Jehovah’s Witness centre.

Residents in the area were advised to leave their homes due to the ongoing incident

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe in...

A serving Met officer who pleaded guilty to...

United Kingdom helps freeze more than £48 billion...

Two men who were involved in a fatal...

A man who killed a young woman when...

Online Dating Tips and Strategies to Find Your...

Armed Police called after reports of a man...

A man has been jailed for 25 years...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a disturbance...

A survivor of sexual abuse and her mother...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More