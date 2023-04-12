Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Six People Have Been Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison For Their Role In Supplying Class A Drugs In Boston

Four warrants were executed at Witham Bank, Mandarin Drive and Tennyson Close on 10 May 2021 as part of Lincolnshire Police’s crackdown efforts on the supply of illegal drugs.

During the warrants, officers from the Tactical Support Team (TST) uncovered large quantities of crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of approximately £50,000. Thousands of pounds in cash were also found and seized.

David Leggatt, aged 51, of Mandarin Drive, Boston admitted two charges of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced to nine years and nine months at Lincoln Crown Court today (12 April).

Gail Murphy, 53 of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiring to supply Class A drugs. She was jailed for two years and three months.

Tammy Newark, (also known as Tammy Murphy) 58, of Witham Bank West, Boston pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiring to supply Class A drugs and was jailed four years and eight months.

Tony Benge, 37, of Middlecott Close, Boston pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying Class A drugs and was sentenced to two years and four months.

Joanna Calcada, 46, of Chapel Street, Boston admitted two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was jailed for two years and seven months.

Ivo Gruntins, 29, of no fixed address, admitted supplying class A drugs and was jailed for one year and ten months.

Over the course of seven and a half months between 1 September 2020 and 15 July 2021, £186,840 worth of Class A drugs were sold by the group.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Adam Brown said: “I’d like to give thanks to all officers who were involved in the investigation, from the Response Officers, officers from the Tactical Support Team through to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“This type of criminality will not be tolerated, and we will continue our efforts to disrupt illegal drug supply in our community in Boston.”

Lincolnshire Drugs Strategy

The county’s first dedicated Drugs Strategy was launched in 2022, developed by Lincolnshire Police in partnership with members of the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership (SLP).

Plans include targeting suspects involved in the supply and production of illicit drugs, stripping assets from offenders, safeguarding those exploited to commit criminal offences, and seeking remand for people charged with possession with intent to supply and supply offences.

The strategy and associated plan demonstrates our partnership ambition and commitment to address the illicit use of drugs in Lincolnshire, with a key focus on reducing drug related deaths, reducing the prevalence of illicit drugs in our communities, and reducing drug related offending.

David Leggatt, 51

Gail Murphy, 53

Ivo Gruntins, 29

Joanna Calcada, 46

Tammy Murphy, 58

Tony Benge, 37

