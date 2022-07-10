It happened around 10.10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, on Littlemoor Road, near the junction with Chalbury Close, involving a bronze Honda Civic and a marked police car responding to an unrelated 999 emergency call nearby.

The ambulance service, including an air ambulance, and the fire department responded to the scene.

The road was closed between the Chalbury roundabout and Dorchester Road, as well as Louviers Road at its intersection with Littlemoor, while accident investigators investigated the scene.

On Sunday, July 10, it reopened shortly after 9.35 a.m.

The Honda’s occupants, a man and woman in their 30s, as well as two young children aged 18 months and three years, were assessed at the scene before being taken to Dorset County Hospital.

Minor injuries were sustained by the male driver and two children. The female passenger suffered a minor head injury that was not life-threatening.

Two police officers aboard the vehicle were taken to Dorset County Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not considered serious.

The collision is currently being investigated. There have been no arrests.

“A full investigation into this incident is underway to establish the circumstances of this collision,” said traffic unit Sergeant Sarah Jones.

“I am requesting that anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything relevant on dashcam or home CCTV systems and has not yet spoken to officers contact Dorset Police.”

“Finally, I’d like to express my gratitude to motorists for their patience and understanding while the road was closed.”