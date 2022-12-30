Friday, December 30, 2022
Friday, December 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Six People Were Arrested After Patrolling Police Officers Broke Up A Fight Outside A Nightclub
Home BREAKING Six people were arrested after patrolling police officers broke up a fight outside a nightclub

Six people were arrested after patrolling police officers broke up a fight outside a nightclub

by @uknip247

 

A team of Response officers were on patrol in Talbot Street, Nottingham, when they saw an altercation between two groups.

The officers separated the two groups but no arrests were made at that point as no offences had taken place.

A short time later, a fight did break out and was quickly broken up by the officers – with six men arrested and taken into custody.

While making the arrests, three officers were assaulted. One suffered a minor facial injury after being clawed at, another was pushed in the face and a third cop was kicked.

An 18-year-old was detained on suspicion of affray and assaulting an emergency worker.

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of a class B drug and two assaults on an emergency worker.

A second 19-year-old was arrested for affray and possession of a class A drug.

And a 20-year-old was detained on suspicion of affray.

CCTV inquiries at the scene led to two of the six suspects being released without charge.

The disorder happened shortly before 3am on Friday 30 December.

Sergeant Steve Willetts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a totally unacceptable incident and officers did well to quickly bring the disorder under control.

“Once again, we are frustrated to report a number of officers were assaulted while performing their duties and protecting the public.

“This will not be tolerated – nor will the violence of any kind and we will take robust action against those responsible for violent disorder, or indeed those who bring illegal drugs onto our streets.

“Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I’d ask anyone who can assist the investigation to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 44 of 30 December 2022.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rural crime officers seek information after heron found dead

Police have named a man they are urgently working to trace after...

Critical Incident declared across health services in Sussex

Detectives investigating the crushing incident at the O2 Brixton Academy continue to...

A suspect was arrested after police responded to a fire at a...

Police are appealing for the public’s help after reports of a distressed...

Witnesses are sought after 27 sheep were found dead following a dog...

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a report of a robbery in...

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81

Two people arrested in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards have...

The nightclub where footballer Cody Fisher was stabbed to death on Boxing...

A second 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"