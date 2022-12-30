Six people were arrested after patrolling police officers broke up a fight outside a nightclub

A team of Response officers were on patrol in Talbot Street, Nottingham, when they saw an altercation between two groups.

The officers separated the two groups but no arrests were made at that point as no offences had taken place.

A short time later, a fight did break out and was quickly broken up by the officers – with six men arrested and taken into custody.

While making the arrests, three officers were assaulted. One suffered a minor facial injury after being clawed at, another was pushed in the face and a third cop was kicked.

An 18-year-old was detained on suspicion of affray and assaulting an emergency worker.

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of a class B drug and two assaults on an emergency worker.

A second 19-year-old was arrested for affray and possession of a class A drug.

And a 20-year-old was detained on suspicion of affray.

CCTV inquiries at the scene led to two of the six suspects being released without charge.

The disorder happened shortly before 3am on Friday 30 December.

Sergeant Steve Willetts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a totally unacceptable incident and officers did well to quickly bring the disorder under control.

“Once again, we are frustrated to report a number of officers were assaulted while performing their duties and protecting the public.

“This will not be tolerated – nor will the violence of any kind and we will take robust action against those responsible for violent disorder, or indeed those who bring illegal drugs onto our streets.

“Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I’d ask anyone who can assist the investigation to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 44 of 30 December 2022.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.