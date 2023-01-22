Sunday, January 22, 2023
Sunday, January 22, 2023

Six people were mowed down by a black 4 x4 in Haringey on Sunday evening

by uknip247

Road closures are in place following a collision involving a car and six pedestrians in #Haringay.

Police were called at 7.13pm on Sunday, 22 January, following a report that a car had collided with pedestrians in Green Lanes, near to the junction with Salisbury Road, Harringay. ​

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade. ​

Six pedestrians were injured. Four people were taken to the hospital and two people were treated at the scene. None of the pedestrians are thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries. ​

The car failed to stop at the scene and officers are working to trace the driver. ​

Emergency services remain at the scene and road closures are in place. ​

The incident is being treated as a road traffic collision. Further enquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances. ​

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5189/22Jan. 

