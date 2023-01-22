Road closures are in place following a collision involving a car and six pedestrians in #Haringay.

Police were called at 7.13pm on Sunday, 22 January, following a report that a car had collided with pedestrians in Green Lanes, near to the junction with Salisbury Road, Harringay. ​

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade. ​

Six People Were Mowed Down By A Black 4 X4 In Haringey On Sunday Evening

Six pedestrians were injured. Four people were taken to the hospital and two people were treated at the scene. None of the pedestrians are thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries. ​

The car failed to stop at the scene and officers are working to trace the driver. ​

Emergency services remain at the scene and road closures are in place. ​

The incident is being treated as a road traffic collision. Further enquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances. ​

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5189/22Jan.