Six Women Have Been Arrested Over The Death Of A Child At A Nursery School In Dudley.

The one-year-old boy died on 9 December.
The criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted after the boy’s death. The nursery, in Bourne Street, Dudley, has been closed by Ofsted along with other linked premises.
Three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on 16 December on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and subsequently released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.
A further three women – aged 51, 53 and 37 – were arrested on 4 January 2023 two were arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
The family of the baby boy is being supported by specially trained officers. A post-mortem has taken place but further tests will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.