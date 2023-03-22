Six years ago today PC Keith Palmer, GM, though unarmed, stopped a knife-wielding terrorist from entering the Palace of Westminster

PC Keith Palmer, GM, stopped a knife-wielding terrorist from entering the Palace of Westminster six years ago today; he died as a result of his injuries. By driving a car into pedestrians on the pavement along the south side of Westminster Bridge and Bridge Street, the attacker had already injured more than 50 people, four of whom were killed. PC Palmer detained the attacker long enough for an armed officer to arrive and shoot the terrorist dead. PC Palmer was awarded the George Medal (GM) in the 2017 Birthday Honours for “confronting an armed terrorist to protect others and Parliament.” He was 48 years old at the time.