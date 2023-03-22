Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Six years ago today PC Keith Palmer, GM, though unarmed, stopped a knife-wielding terrorist from entering the Palace of Westminster

Six years ago today PC Keith Palmer, GM, though unarmed, stopped a knife-wielding terrorist from entering the Palace of Westminster

by uknip247

PC Keith Palmer, GM, stopped a knife-wielding terrorist from entering the Palace of Westminster six years ago today; he died as a result of his injuries. By driving a car into pedestrians on the pavement along the south side of Westminster Bridge and Bridge Street, the attacker had already injured more than 50 people, four of whom were killed. PC Palmer detained the attacker long enough for an armed officer to arrive and shoot the terrorist dead. PC Palmer was awarded the George Medal (GM) in the 2017 Birthday Honours for “confronting an armed terrorist to protect others and Parliament.” He was 48 years old at the time.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Emergency services have been scrambled to tackle cell ablaze at Bristol prison

Lancashire Fire faced a tough away day at Kent in the semi-final of the English cup

Police have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify following a theft in #Watford

Firefighters called to a fire involving two tonnes of tyres and a number of vehicles in Southend, in the early hours of this morning

A thug who brutally attacked a woman and left her to die half-naked in a field has been jailed for nearly 30 years

A man from York has been jailed after he was found guilty of assaulting a woman by hitting her in the face with a...

Two men have been jailed after an attempted robbery at a residential address in Weymouth

A teenager has been jailed for 14 years for murdering a father in Sheffield following a stabbing last year

A mother and her two sons have been jailed following several drug busts in Alderley Edge that led to the seizure of cannabis and...

Two men have been jailed after carrying out a series of shoplifting offences in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Burglar had an eye for spectacles and electricals

A prolific thief who stole countless items – including a child’s potty – during a late-night crime spree has been jailed

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More