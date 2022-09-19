ADVERTISEMENT

Leicestershire Police have continued a significant policing operation in the East of Leicester over the weekend and will continue to do so over the coming days.

On Saturday, 16 officers were injured while trying to police an unplanned protest which led to public disorder. This was an extremely dynamic situation and our colleagues responded professionally throughout.

Chairman of Leicestershire Police Federation Adam Commons said: “My colleagues do not come to work to be subjected to this type of behaviour and should not be going home nursing cuts and bruises.

“One of our police dogs has also been injured in a disgraceful attack.

“They are all trying to do their job and keep people safe, this behaviour is utterly despicable and I encourage the community to help us in ending this as a matter of urgency.”

Adam added: “I have spoken to some of the officers and our Chief Constable Rob Nixon is also trying to contact everyone and offer support. This is a large operation and I’m incredibly proud of the way my colleagues are continuing to support it to try and bring it to a safe conclusion.”