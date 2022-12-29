Sixty firefighters called to Chiswick blaze

When a house under renovation in Chiswick, west London, caught fire, eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters were called in.

The entire roof and first floor were ablaze at the scene in Park Road, according to London Fire Brigade, who arrived at around 4.30pm on Thursday.

The section, as well as a portion of an adjacent house roof, was damaged in the fire. The London Fire Brigade reported that the fire was out by 7.46 p.m.

“Fire crews from Chiswick and surrounding fire stations responded,” the statement continued.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.