Thursday, December 29, 2022
Thursday, December 29, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Ei
Home BREAKING Sixty firefighters called to Chiswick blaze

Sixty firefighters called to Chiswick blaze

by @uknip247

When a house under renovation in Chiswick, west London, caught fire, eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters were called in.

The entire roof and first floor were ablaze at the scene in Park Road, according to London Fire Brigade, who arrived at around 4.30pm on Thursday.

The section, as well as a portion of an adjacent house roof, was damaged in the fire. The London Fire Brigade reported that the fire was out by 7.46 p.m.

“Fire crews from Chiswick and surrounding fire stations responded,” the statement continued.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers investigating the the death of the man who was found at...

Hate crime inquiry launched after man defecates in garden

The NHS trust has advised people travelling to Cornwall for the New...

A teenager has appeared in court accused of stealing three cars within...

New Year’s Eve is quickly approaching and plans are in place to...

Aldi shoppers queue for hours to get hands-on Prime Energy drink

Four men in their 20’s from the Wolverhampton area have been arrested...

Detectives investigating an incident where a woman was shot in Tottenham have...

Navdeep, 16 is #missing from #Uxbridge

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a shooting in Southwark

Officers have issued images of a woman they would like to trace...

Police managed to break up a large cannabis farm while carrying out...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"