Sky Arts embarks on a search across Britain and Ireland for a new star of landscape painting with a brand-new series of Landscape Artist of the Year

Airing on Sky Arts, Freeview and NOW on 11th January 2023.Popular presenting duo Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan are back as hosts following a successful run of Portrait Artist of the Year. The eight episode series consists of five heats, a semi-final, a final and a prize commission.

As always, this series spans the width and breadth of the country and will challenge the artists with some of the most breath-taking and complex views: from the gothic grounds of Castle Ward in Northern Ireland, the iconic filming location for Winterfell in Sky Atlantic’s hit series Game of Thrones to the busy and colourful Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The series also films at Royal Ascot for the very first time, which is possibly one of the most difficult locations the artists have ever had to paint.

The semi-finalists had the unique challenge of capturing the engineering marvel that is the Thames Barrier, with the three finalists battling it out at the picturesque and whimsical Italianate village of Portmeirion in Wales.

In each heat, eight artists will choose their preferred medium to create a plein air painting in just four hours in a bid to be crowned Landscape Artist of the Year.

Throughout the day the judges, award winning portrait artist Tai Shan Schierenberg, curator Kathleen Soriano and art historian Kate Bryan, will assess their progress and will choose who will advance to the semi-final.

Alongside the artists competing in the heats are 50 wildcard entrants – keen professional and amateur artists who have not made the official contestant list. The judges will assess their work nominating one best wild-card artist each week, one of whom will go through to the semi-final.

The six heat winners and the best wild-card artist compete in the semi-final. From these, three are chosen to compete in the final.

This season’s Landscape Artist of the Year winner will receive a £10,000 commission from Royal Museums Greenwich to create an artwork inspired by the Dutch fathers of seascape painting, The Van de Veldes. The work will be exhibited in the Queen’s House, Royal Museums Greenwich alongside an exhibition celebrating the Dutch painters in March 2023.

Philip Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts, Sky, said: “Landscape Artist of the year never fails to uncover incredible artistic talent, showcasing a glorious range of interpretations of the British landscape. Watching the work come together is always a joy – it turns out watching paint dry is pretty exciting.”

Joan Bakewell said: “It’s always a delight hosting Landscape Artist of the Year. I’m constantly fascinated by how our gifted artists are able to interpret the beauty of such a variety of landscapes in just four hours! I look forward to showcasing the outstanding talent this series has to offer.”

Stephen Mangan said: “I can’t wait for audiences to see the brilliantly talented artists we have this series. The magic of seeing these artists turn a blank canvas into a work of art is a marvel to witness. It’s why I keep coming back!”