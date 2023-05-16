Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Sky Mobile Service Faces Disruption, Leaving Users Unable to Make or Receive Calls

Sky Mobile, one of the UK’s popular networks, is currently experiencing service issues, causing inconvenience for users across the country. Down Detector reported that the problems started around 1,.37pm, with over 1,945 issues logged so far.

Sky acknowledged the issue on Twitter, stating, “We are aware that some Sky Mobile customers are experiencing issues with making and receiving calls right now. We are investigating the issue and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing.”

The majority of reports on Down Detector have come from London, Edinburgh, Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham, Motherwell, Manchester, Bristol, and Leicester. Of those who reported problems, 72% stated issues with their phones, 26% with internet connectivity, and 1% with television services.

Frustrated users have taken to social media to express their concerns. Some users mentioned missing important calls, including notifications from their children’s school about their well-being. Others voiced their disappointment, emphasizing the need for timely resolutions and the expectation of better service as new customers.

Sky Mobile is investigating the cause of the disruption and apologizes for any inconvenience caused. Users are hopeful for a prompt fix and potential compensation for the disruption.

This incident comes just a month after Vodafone experienced a seven-hour outage that affected internet access for thousands of users. Vodafone has since resolved the issue and apologized for the inconvenience caused.

Sky Mobile provides television and broadband internet services alongside its mobile network. The company is dedicated to resolving the current service disruption and ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for its customers.

