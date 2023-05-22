Sleeping Knife Carrier Sentenced to Jail

A sleeping criminal who was discovered with a 12-inch knife up his sleeve while he was found asleep in a park has been sentenced to jail. The incident unfolded in The Canch Park, Worksop, when officers were alerted by the East Midlands Ambulance Service about a suspected intoxicated man lying in the grass around 2 pm on August 31, 2022.

After refusing assistance from paramedics, the medics promptly notified the police upon noticing what appeared to be a knife up the individual’s sleeve. Worksop neighbourhood PC Lee Ryan arrived at the park shortly thereafter and encountered Robert Johnstone, who was sitting on a bench and slurring his words.

In an attempt to ascertain the situation, PC Ryan noticed something yellow up Johnstone’s sleeve. His suspicions grew when Johnstone tried to push the object further up his sleeve. Acting on these suspicions, a 12-inch Stanley knife eventually fell out of his sleeve.

On Monday, May 15, forty-six-year-old Johnstone, residing on Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, appeared before magistrates in Nottingham and pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article. He has been sentenced to 20 weeks in jail.

This case highlights the ongoing efforts of the police force to combat knife crime in the county, in line with the national campaign Operation Sceptre. PC Ryan, who led the investigation, emphasized the consequences of carrying knives and offensive weapons. He stated, “The use of knives and weapons can have deadly consequences. To carry a weapon in public is incredibly reckless and dangerous – you are not only putting yourself in danger but the members of the community too.”

PC Ryan hopes that Johnstone’s sentence sends a strong message to anyone considering carrying a knife. The police force is determined to take action against those who pose a risk to public safety. He added, “You will be dealt with and could end up serving time behind bars for your crime. We won’t tolerate anyone in our community being placed in danger because someone has decided to arm themselves with a weapon.”

The sentencing of Robert Johnstone serves as a reminder that the possession of knives and offensive weapons carries serious legal consequences. The police force remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community by actively tackling knife crime and bringing offenders to justice.