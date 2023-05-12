Smash-and-Grab Burglar Sentenced to Jail Following Fingerprints and CCTV Evidence

Jonathan Blundell, a 34-year-old man, has been sentenced to 13 months in jail after breaking into a restaurant and stealing cash and alcohol. The police were able to apprehend Blundell by matching his fingerprints found at the scene and identifying him on CCTV footage.

The incident took place at Bella Vita, located on Main Street, Ollerton. Staff members reported the break-in at approximately 9:50 am on Sunday, February 19, 2023, when they discovered a smashed window indicating unauthorized entry. The burglar had taken cash from the till and tips jar, as well as several bottles of spirits.

Following a thorough investigation, authorities discovered two fingerprints on the broken glass that matched those of Jonathan Blundell. The suspect was also captured on the restaurant’s CCTV cameras, further substantiating his involvement in the crime.

Apart from the burglary at Bella Vita, Blundell pleaded guilty to additional charges. He admitted to causing criminal damage at an address on Forest View, Ollerton, on February 11, 2023, where he reportedly threw bricks at windows, resulting in their destruction. Blundell also admitted to using threatening, abusive, or insulting language towards a woman at the Costcutter store on Whitewater Road, Ollerton, on February 13, 2023.

During the sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on May 11, 2023, Blundell, formerly residing on Yew Tree Road, Ollerton, received a cumulative sentence of 13 months in prison. His guilty pleas for burglary, criminal damage, and threatening behaviour led to the conviction.

Detective Constable Emma Beardmore, from Nottinghamshire Police, expressed her satisfaction with the outcome of the case, stating, “I’m pleased Blundell has been brought to justice and is now off our streets.” She emphasized the serious nature of burglaries, criminal damage, and threatening behaviour, acknowledging the emotional distress experienced by victims of such invasive crimes.

Detective Constable Beardmore assured the community that Nottinghamshire Police remains dedicated to reducing such offences and preventing criminal behaviour before it occurs. The successful resolution of Blundell’s case serves as a testament to the police force’s unwavering commitment to maintaining safety and security in the area.