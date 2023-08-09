Weather

Smoke Advisory: Haystack Fire Erupts in Minster, Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors

A haystack fire has broken out in Minster, Sheerness, prompting authorities to issue an advisory for residents in the vicinity of Lower Road. People living in the affected area are being urged to close their windows and doors due to the presence of smoke resulting from the blaze. The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and emergency response teams are actively engaged in controlling the fire.

As a precautionary measure, three fire engines and a special support vehicle, including a bulk water carrier, have been dispatched to the scene from Kent Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters are working diligently to bring the situation under control and mitigate the potential impact of the fire.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the situation by sharing this information with their loved ones who may not have access to the internet. The safety and well-being of the community remain a top priority, and local authorities are taking every necessary step to address the situation swiftly and effectively.

Further updates and instructions will be provided as the situation develops. In the meantime, residents are advised to adhere to safety recommendations and cooperate with emergency responders as they work to manage and contain the haystack fire.

