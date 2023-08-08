Weather

Smoking fuse boxes in Chatham Prompts Emergency Response

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) is currently responding to a reported electrical incident in Chatham, which has led to electrical boxes smoking within homes. The situation has triggered a significant emergency response, with seven fire engines deployed to the affected area. Partner agencies, including UK Power Networks, Kent Police, and KFRS’ Volunteer Response Team, are working together to investigate the cause of the issue and ensure the safety of residents.

The incident has affected properties in various locations within Chatham, including Churchill Avenue, Wayfield Road, Montgomery Avenue, and Cunningham Crescent. In response to the ongoing situation, roads in the vicinity have been closed to ensure the safety of the public and emergency responders. Commuters are advised to check for traffic updates before traveling to avoid any potential disruptions.

KFRS’ Volunteer Response Team is present on-site, providing valuable advice and support to affected residents during this challenging time. The team is working in collaboration with other agencies to assist those impacted by the incident and address any concerns they may have.

The authorities are treating the situation with utmost seriousness to identify the cause of the electrical issue and mitigate any potential risks. Prompt and coordinated actions by the emergency services and partner agencies are essential to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and the local community.

As the investigation progresses, updates will be provided to the public to keep them informed about the situation’s developments. Residents in the affected area are urged to cooperate with emergency responders and follow any safety instructions provided by the authorities.

The incident highlights the importance of electrical safety and the critical role played by emergency services and partner agencies in responding swiftly and effectively to protect the public during such emergencies. The collaborative efforts of all involved demonstrate the dedication and professionalism of the emergency responders and their commitment to serving and safeguarding the community.

Date: August 8, 2023

Time: 13:28

Location: Chatham, Medway

