by uknip247

Disgruntled Users Express Displeasure with Latest Snapchat Update

In a wave of frustration, Snapchat users have taken to social media to express their discontent with the platform’s newest feature—an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot. Introduced in February this year as part of the Snapchat Plus subscription, the AI chatbot, known as ‘My Al,’ has now become available to all users. However, its implementation has sparked a backlash, with many users threatening to delete the app altogether.

Snapchat’s chatbot, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is intended to serve as a virtual sidekick for users, offering suggestions and engaging in conversations. It can provide ideas for activities, recommend dining options, and offer advice on various topics.

Taking to Twitter and other social media platforms, users expressed their grievances with the chatbot. Some vowed to uninstall Snapchat and delete the AI, while others demanded the option to remove it entirely. The inability to unpin the AI from the top of the chat list without subscribing to Snapchat Plus was also a source of frustration for many.

Snapchat responded to the criticism by stating that the majority of users with early access to My Al enjoyed interacting with it, engaging in millions of chat messages per day. The company expressed appreciation for the feedback from its passionate community and emphasized its commitment to improving the user experience.

Unfortunately for disgruntled users, the only way to remove My Al is by subscribing to Snapchat Plus, which offers additional features exclusive to subscribers.

Snapchat clarified that data shared with My Al, including location information, is used to provide relevant responses and recommendations. Additionally, the data may be utilized by Snapchat to enhance its products, personalize user experiences, and deliver targeted advertisements. Users have the ability to delete their content shared with My Al within 24 hours.

As the controversy surrounding the AI chatbot persists, Snapchat will likely continue to gather feedback and evaluate the feature’s impact on user satisfaction.

