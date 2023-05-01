Snooker history was made on Sunday evening as Mark Selby became the first player to record a maximum 147 break in a World Championship final

The four-time world champion still trails Luca Brecel 9-8 heading into the final day of action at the Crucible.

Selby admitted that the atmosphere was electric when he potted the final black to complete the perfect break, saying that it was amazing how calm he felt despite the enormity of the moment. He had looked to be struggling earlier in the day as a result of the late-night finish to his semi-final against Mark Allen, which appeared to have taken a lot out of him.

Brecel had been dominant in the opening session, taking a 6-2 lead with his flamboyant attacking style. Selby responded in the second session, however, with a stunning display of potting to win three of the first four frames. Brecel re-established a four-frame lead with back-to-back half centuries, but Selby hit back once again, winning the final frame of the session after his 147 to set up an exciting final day.

Selby’s maximum effort came in the 16th frame of the match, with the Englishman stepping up to the table after Brecel had left a red hanging in the jaws of the bottom corner pocket. Selby proceeded to pot all 15 reds, with each accompanied by blacks, before dispatching the colours. The crowd erupted in joyous scenes, with referee Brendan Moore and Brecel both congratulating Selby.

Selby’s feat is the 10th maximum break to be recorded at the Crucible and comes 40 years after Cliff Thorburn recorded the first ever maximum at the venue in 1983. The select band of players to have achieved the feat includes Ronnie O’Sullivan and Stephen Hendry, who both recorded three maximums each, as well as Cliff Thorburn, Jimmy White, Mark Williams, Ali Carter, John Higgins and Neil Robertson.

Despite the achievement, Selby still faces a tough battle on the final day of the World Championship final.

Brecel has been in fine form throughout the tournament and will be determined to hold onto his lead and claim his first ever world title. The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to what has been a memorable tournament.