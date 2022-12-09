Snow seen at Gatwick and Yellow weather warning for Ice and Snow issued for Sussex

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Sussex.

The warning is place from Sunday 0900 to Monday 0900

Today the First Snow of the Season was seen at Gatwick

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “As an Arctic maritime airmass settles across the UK temperatures will fall with widespread overnight frosts, severe in places, and daytime temperatures only a few degrees above freezing. However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells, particularly away from the coast and where winds are light it could feel pleasant in the sunshine. Some patchy freezing fog is also likely. ”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert covering England through to Monday 12th December.