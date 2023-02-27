Monday, February 27, 2023
With temperatures expected to fall this week, the Met Office has predicted that snow will fall in UK

Snow And Ice Have Fallen In Parts Of The United Kingdom, With Forecasters Predicting That The Cold Weather Will Continue

The Met Office predicts colder weather this week, with high pressure coming from the north west of the UK.

There may be some rain showers this week, but the weather is expected to be dry and cloudy overall.

The Met Office has suggested that snow could fall this weekend depending on how the current pressure in the north west moves, but it’s ultimately too early to tell how this will affect London.

“London should see mid to high single figures with a cool breeze coming off the east it will feel much colder for many through the weekend and into early next week,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

“The set up is something called a blocking high where high pressure stays fairly consistent to the north west of the UK from Saturday onwards into early next week and what that does is reduce the chances of significant rainfall of any kind and it’s cloudy and dry out for the majority of the country.

“For London specifically, it is one of the areas where there is a chance early next week of some showers just gradually moving in off of the eastern coastal areas.

“So, we might see some sporadic showers on Saturday afternoon and indeed on Sunday.

“On Sunday, there’s just a chance that some of those showers moving into the south east of the country will be sleety in nature on Sunday morning due to how cold the air will be, but it will be fairly light and it won’t accumulate to any kind of effect on Sunday morning.”

