Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Social Media Giants Partner with NCA to Combat Channel Crossing Posts

Social Media Giants Partner with NCA to Combat Channel Crossing Posts
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

In a groundbreaking move, social media giants, including Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter, have partnered with the National Crime Agency (NCA) to combat people smugglers’ posts encouraging asylum seekers to cross the Channel. The collaboration aims to disrupt attempts to lure migrants into undertaking perilous journeys, including false document offers and group discounts for the crossing.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, highlighted the significance of this new alliance between law enforcement and tech firms. By removing posts promoting illegal crossings, the government aims to fulfill its promise to “stop the boats” and dismantle the business model of unscrupulous human smugglers. The partnership intends to redirect users away from such content, much like the methods used to tackle extremism or eating disorder content on social media platforms.

As part of this effort, an “online capability centre” will be established with £11 million in funding. The NCA officers will collaborate with the Home Office to report and counteract promotional posts related to unauthorised Channel crossings.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, as well as TikTok and Twitter (previously known as X), have all committed to support the initiative, signalling a united front in tackling this grave issue.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman emphasised that the strengthened collaboration will ensure that content promoting unauthorised Channel crossings does not spread on these platforms. The coordinated response aims to prevent these posts from gaining traction and limit the influence of people smugglers.

However, opposition parties have expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of this measure. Labour has called the action “too little, too late,” criticising the government’s handling of the asylum system. The Liberal Democrats view the announcement as “tinkering around the edges,” calling for more comprehensive reforms to address the wider issues with the asylum system.

Posted in

International News

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Social Media Giants Partner with NCA to Combat Channel Crossing Posts

BREAKING

Brits Warned of Potential £5,000 Fine for Not Declaring Cash on Holiday

BREAKING

Two Separate Crashes on A9 in Badenoch & Strathspey Prompt Appeals for Information

BREAKING

Essex Police Investigate Serious Sexual Assault in Harwich

BREAKING

Knife Crime Team Busts Drug Supply Operation in Mansfield

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Brits Warned of Potential £5,000 Fine for Not Declaring Cash on Holiday

BREAKING

Urgent Warning to Dog Owners: Vet’s Alert After Mischievous Pup Swallows Fish Bones at Beach

BREAKING

Krispy Kreme Recalls White Chocolate & Raspberry Doughnuts Due to Undeclared Peanuts

BREAKING

Engaging Police Engagement Day: Kids Try Uniforms & Cars

BREAKING

Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Glitz, Glamour, and Spectacular Dance Performances

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.