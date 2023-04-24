Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain under house arrest for another 30 days

The Bucharest Tribunal ordered on Friday, April 21, that social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will stay under house arrest for another 30 days.

The same precautions were taken for the other two people under investigation in this case. During this time, they are required to stay within the confines of their land.

However, the court’s judgement is not final and can be appealed, according to News.ro.

In December 2022, the Tate brothers were detained and then arrested. The judges extended their sentences numerous times until the end of March 2023, when the Bucharest Court of Appeal agreed to transfer them from jail to house arrest.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are being investigated on suspicion of organising a criminal organisation, human trafficking, and rape. The two have refuted the charges on numerous occasions.