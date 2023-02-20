Social media users are being warned to remain vigilant to potential ‘sextortion’ blackmail attempts

Nottinghamshire Police have received a number of reports of victims sharing intimate images with another person online and then being blackmailed.
The victims of recent offences have been teenagers or those in their 20s, but people of all ages may be targeted by blackmailers.
‘Sextortion’ refers to cyber-enabled crime where victims are lured into sending explicit images of themselves or performing sexual or intimate acts, which are then recorded by the offenders.
Those targeting them then threaten to make the footage public or share it with the victims’ families unless they pay the demanded sum.
Recent examples include a Nottingham man who was tricked into sending an intimate photo by a scammer using a fake profile on Tinder and Snapchat.
The scammer then threatened to send the image to his family and friends unless he paid £600. The victim, who is in his 20s, blocked the scammer and two of his friends then informed him they’d been sent the photo on Instagram, leaving him very distressed.
It was among 86 sextortion cases investigated by Nottinghamshire Police since the start of 2022.
Detective Inspector Matthew Basford, of the force’s Public Protection unit, urged people to be on their guard.
He said: “Blackmailers often target people through dating apps and social media by using a fake identity to befriend you online, before persuading victims to send them intimate images.
“They then threaten to send the image or images to friends and family members unless they transfer over money, leaving victims extremely worried and distressed.
“Incidents of this kind are sadly taking place around the country, but, following a number of reports in Nottinghamshire, we are taking this opportunity to remind people of ways they can prevent themselves falling victim.
“I would also encourage parents to speak to their teenage children to ensure they are aware of the risks and take steps to protect themselves.
“Any victims of unreported offences should contact police. Officers take reports of this kind seriously and each case will be dealt with in confidence with no judgement made.”
How to avoid becoming a victim:
- Be very careful about who you befriend online, especially if you’re considering sharing anything intimate with them.
- The attractive person in the video chat may have been coerced themselves. A profile photo may be of someone completely different, or not represent a true location for the person. You could perform a reverse image search for the profile image and see if it appears elsewhere on the web but in a different context, for instance it might be a stock photo of a model or of a background.
- It is still best not to share intimate images or sexual acts online even with people you know. Videos can be recorded, images can be saved or have screenshots made from them, and easily published online where they can be shared and copied further. Once images are out there, they are very difficult to get rid of.
- If it’s happened to you, don’t panic. You may naturally feel ashamed or embarrassed, but remember, you are the victim of organised criminals, you are not alone, and confidential support is available.
- Don’t pay up. The criminal may publish the compromising images anyway, or they may come back to you for more money.
- Screenshot any usernames, email, contact details or other information that relate to the suspect.
- End all communication with the blackmailers.
- Contact us. You can do that using any of the non-emergency methods here: Contact us | Nottinghamshire Police
- If you’re under 18 years old, speak to an adult you trust immediately. They will support you. You can also get in touch with CEOP (the police Child Exploitation and Online Protection Command) at www.ceop.police.uk/ceop-reporting