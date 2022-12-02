Social media users have labelled an online scam that asked for help for a baby abandoned on a London doorstep as “sick”

A post with a distressed-looking baby in a carrier appeared overnight in Facebook Groups across the country.

“Baby dumped at our house gate,” the text said, “I can’t find her parents and my neighbours have no idea how she got here, please help me find her parents.” One such post shared a number of times on Facebook and even made its way onto other platforms such as Instagram.

However, astute social media users quickly noticed that the same image and text were shared across multiple groups. The poster tried to avoid detection by turning off comments and posting through a business profile.

However, users discovered ways to leave comments on the page responsible. “Scam page with a baby picture and the claim that she was dumped on their doorstep.” I’m requesting money. “Report and delete,” one user commented on the profile that posted the image.

Concerned members of the public speculated that all of the images used in the profile and posts were most likely stolen. “Actually disgusting, whoever is behind this account deserves to go to prison,” one user wrote, adding that “if anyone is able to track down the Actual owner of this photo to inform them their child has been used in some sick and twisted lies, please contact them!!”

“Fake profile, using someone else’s photo.” If you happen to run into this person in public, you can bet it’s not their name and they have no idea what this picture is about. Instead of commenting, how about sharing to raise awareness that these are scams and that the people in the picture aren’t the ones who are actually doing it?” another user suggested.

Many people called those responsible for the scam “sick and twisted.” “Horrible people behind these scams,” another said.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police, “We are aware of a social media message circulating about a child being abandoned at a house in Rainham. We conducted several inquiries and found no evidence to support this being true. Please keep in mind the possibility of scams and fraud.”