Soldiers who fell in France a generation apart honoured in graveside ceremonies

The final resting places of three soldiers have been identified and services of rededication have been held at their graves in France.

The services were organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the ‘MOD War Detectives’. The service for Lieutenant (Lt) Cecil William Charles Shelley of 2nd Battalion Scots Guards was held at Loos British Cemetery. The service for 2nd Lieutenant (2Lt) Alick Aylmore of 15th London Regiment (Prince of Wales’ own) Civil Service Rifles was held at Assevillers New British Cemetery. The service for Private (Pte) Douglas Dickson of 2nd Battalion, Devonshire Regiment was held at London Cemetery & Extension, Longueval.

Louise Dorr, JCCC caseworker said:

Although none of these brave men’s families were able to be here, they are very well represented by their military family and today, as we return their names to them, we are reminded of their bravery and their sacrifice.

Details of the soldiers identified are as follows:

Lt Cecil William Charles Shelley

A New, Named Headstone Marks The Final Resting Place Of Lt Cecil Shelley. Crown Copyright.

Cecil William Charles Shelley was born in Windsor on 5 September 1873. He was the son of Lieutenant Colonel Sir Charles Shelley, JP (5th Baronet Shelley of Castle Goring) and Mary Jane Jemima Stopford. He had eight siblings. He married Sybil Bertie Peel in what was then Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) and their daughter, Eileen Sybil Shelley was born there on 10 July 1906. Her mother died only 20 days later. It is thought Eileen was raised abroad, returning to England when she was 22. The Shelley family provided several of England’s greatest literary figures.

Lt Shelley died on 17 October 1915 while serving with 2nd Battalion Scots Guards during World War 1. The war diary for the 3rd Guards Brigade confirms that in the middle of October, 2nd Battalion Scots Guards took over a sector of the front line where casualties were likely to be heavy. Burial records show that the casualty in grave XVII.A.3, Loos British Cemetery, were of an “Unknown British Officer (Lieut) Scots Guards”. It was also noted that this casualty bore the South Africa Medal ribbon on his uniform. This was the conclusive piece of evidence which helped identify him by name.

2Lt Alick Aylmore

A Representative From The British Embassy In Paris Lays A Wreath At The Grave Of 2Lt Aylmore. Crown Copyright.

Alick Guyer Aylmer Aylmore was born in 1889 in Ilford, Essex. He was one of the seven children born to George Walter Aylmore and Clara Amelia Hoddy. Alick enlisted into the 15th London Regiment as a Private and first went to France on 17 March 1915 during World War 1. He was commissioned as an officer into the regiment on 28 February 1917.

Alick Aylmore

According to a letter sent by a prisoner of war to 2Lt Aylmore’s father, Alick ‘was killed by an explosive bullet at Metz near Perone on 23rd March 1918’. The war diary of 15th London Regiment tells how on the day of 2Lt Aylmore’s death, the battalion formed part of the front line and casualties were heavy. By the end of that day two men were confirmed dead, 78 wounded and 216, including 2Lt Aylmore, missing.

Pte Douglas Dickson

The Padre, Embassy Representatives And Members Of 2 Rifles Stand By The Grave Of Pte Donald Dickson. Crown Copyright.

Douglas Henry Dickson was born in 1923 in Edmonton, Middlesex, to James Dickson and Olive Elson; one of nine children.

He was serving with the 2nd Battalion of the Devonshire Regiment during World War 2 when he was killed on 3 September 1944. The battalion reached Genech very late in the evening and found American troops there. They had laid mines for their own protection but lifted them to let the British through. Unfortunately, a wire attached to one of the mines caught in the wheel of one of the troop-carrying vehicles and exploded killing 3 people, including Pte Dickson, and causing multiple injuries.

The Reverend Kevin Jones, Chaplain to 11 Explosive Ordinance Disposal and Search (EOD&S) Regiment The Royal Logistic Corps (RLC), conducted the three ceremonies. He said:

To be able to give a name and identity to a previously unknown soldier, and to honour their memory in a rededication service is significant. The words “Their name liveth for evermore” are inscribed on many war memorials, so as we name a fallen soldier at their grave, we value who they were, and we honour what they have done, into the future.

The headstones over their graves have been replaced by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC). Xavier Puppinck, Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) France Area Director said: