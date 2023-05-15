Solicitor General Declines Referral in Thomas Cashman Case

Monday, May 15, 2023
The Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP, has released a statement on the case of Thomas Cashman, providing an update on the requests to review Cashman’s sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

Cashman’s conviction for the senseless murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbell deeply shocked and sickened the nation. In response to public outcry and multiple requests under the ULS scheme, the Solicitor General has carefully considered the case and determined that it does not meet the criteria for referral to the Court of Appeal.

Highlighting the importance of independent decision-making, even in difficult and unpopular cases, the Solicitor General explained that the threshold for referral is a high one and must be met based on a rigorous legal test. Referral can only occur if the sentencing judge made a gross error or imposed a sentence outside the range reasonably available in the circumstances of the offence. After receiving detailed legal advice and thoroughly examining the issues raised, it was concluded that Cashman’s case did not meet this stringent criteria.

The Solicitor General expressed his sympathy and support for Olivia’s family and friends, recognizing the immense strength they have shown during this devastating time.

Thomas Cashman was previously sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 42 years, accounting for the time already served on remand. The sentencing judge, Mrs. Justice Yip DBE, determined that a starting point of 30 years was appropriate under the legislation, which was increased by 12 years due to the seriousness and aggravating factors of the case.

The ULS scheme allows anyone to request a review of a sentence, even if they are not directly involved in the case. A referral under exceptional circumstances, such as gross errors by the sentencing judge or an imposed sentence beyond the range reasonably available for the offence, can lead to a review.

