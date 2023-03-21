Solomon Islands: a free choir concert for peace and unity

The British High Commission in Solomon Islands and Nauru, British Council, Solomon Islands Christian Association (SICA) and Solomon Islands full gospel association (SIFGA) are bringing the renowned London Community Gospel Choir to Honiara to promote peace and unity in our Happi Isles through gospel singing.

The British High Commission, the British Council New Zealand and the Pacific and the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC) are supporting a combined choir from across SICA and SIFGA churches to work with the London Community Gospel Choir on a programme of gospel music.

British High Commissioner to Solomon Islands and Nauru, His Excellency Thomas Coward said:

The churches in Solomon Islands are a crucial voice for peace and unity. Through out of many one voice, we will use the power of song to pull us all together. This project will support our Churches’ mission on peace and amplify their powerful voices. Doing so with the wonderful choirs and with the support of SIBC will help spread this message.

The visiting team includes Bazil Meade MBE, LCGC Creative Director, who helped co-found the choir 40 years ago.

Country Director of the British Council New Zealand and the Pacific, Natasha Beckman said:

The LCGC was founded in London to spread messages of peace and unity in diversity through music. We are excited to be working with the British High Commission in Solomon Islands to bring the extraordinary voices and peaceful inspiration of the London Community Gospel Choir to the people of Solomon Islands. We are thrilled to be working with the talented church choirs from across Honiara.

LCGC Co-Founder and Creative Director, Bazil Meade MBE said:

Music has the power to unite people and promote peace. The LCGC choir team is humbled and excited to be visiting Honiara, working with local musicians and learning about the music culture. We hope to learn from each other and to share messages of peace and community through our music.

LCGC will work with schools and will conduct a choir workshop with a combined choir of SICA and SIFGA churches.

This combined church choir will perform a free concert for peace and unity at 7pm at the St Barnabas Provincial Cathedral of the Church of Melanesia in Honiara. SIBC will live stream this concert.