Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has expressed her concern and sympathy as an elderly woman fights for her life after being struck by a police motorcycle escorting the royal

The pedestrian, who is in her 80s, was involved in a collision with the vehicle in Earl’s Court, West London, yesterday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses reported that the woman had stepped out onto the road to look around a junction before being thrown across the road upon impact. Emergency services, including paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured woman to the hospital. She remains in critical condition, and her family has been informed of the incident.

The exact destination of the Duchess at the time of the accident is unknown. However, it occurred the day after she hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement expressing the Duchess’s thoughts and prayers for the injured woman and her family. The Palace commended the swift response of the emergency services and stated that further comments would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated.

Local residents voiced concerns about the road where the incident occurred, describing it as dangerous and having a history of accidents. One resident mentioned having previously alerted the council about the issue.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that no other injuries were reported, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the incident. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.