South Buckinghamshire rapist James Patey jailed

James Patey, aged 20, of Honor Road, Prestwood, was jailed for five and a half years at Amersham Crown Court yesterday (10/3).

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

After a four day trial at the same court, a majority jury found Patey guilty of one count of rape.

Patey raped a woman in South Buckinghamshire in 2020.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Suzie Price said: “I would like to thank the victim in this case for her incredible courage, resilience, patience and the integrity she has shown over the past three years.

“Despite the court delays caused by Coronavirus, she has continued to support Thames Valley Police and has trusted that she would be listened to.

“She made it clear that she wanted to continue with the investigation and prosecution to ensure that other women felt empowered to report incidents like this to the police.

“I would like to assure victims of sexual assault and rape that we will listen to you. We will investigate fully. We will work tirelessly to bring perpetrators of such heinous crimes to justice.”

