Man gunned down in South East London shoot out

On Thursday, just before 9 p.m., emergency services rushed to the scene in Erith, South East London.

On a residential street, a man with gunshot wounds was discovered.

Despite paramedics’ best efforts, he died at the scene in Hillside.

According to police, investigations are underway to confirm his identity and notify his next of kin.

The area has been cordoned off while cops conduct an investigation.

‘No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD7135/9Feb.

Anonymous tips can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555 111.