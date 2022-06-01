South East police forces have reacted angrily after the Metropolitan Police offered experienced officers from other areas a £5,000 bonus to jump ship and join the London force.

The Metropolitan Police and Police Federations accused the Metropolitan Police of attempting to “poach police officers” by offering the cash bribe.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the £5,000 “one-time cash bonus” would be in addition to “our existing package of benefits to encourage more people to become police constables,” such as London weighting.

Hampshire Police Federation Chair Zoe Wakefield stated that all police officers across the country must be paid fairly.

“The government is creating a situation where forces have to compete against each other to increase their numbers in order to meet the government’s Uplift targets,” she said. Underhanded tactics like this are being used in order to avoid a financial penalty. Police officers should transfer because they want or need to relocate for personal reasons, or because they want or need the experience of working in another force. It should never be based on money. This government money is being used to meet a government goal.” This would not be necessary if police officers were paid fairly to begin with.

“This would not be necessary if police officers were paid fairly to begin with.” Increasing police numbers would not be a problem. A McDonald’s general manager is paid more than a new student police officer. How can that be correct? The government must raise police pay to an acceptable level in order to attract new recruits and retain experienced officers who are leaving for jobs in the private sector, where they can earn up to £20,000 more per year with less stress, risk, and trauma.”