South East set to be battered by giant storm with 8 hours of thunder and lightning

Parts of the South East and London are likely to be pummeled by hours of heavy weather as thousands prepare to return to work following a long weekend. Thunder and lightning are expected to strike on Tuesday, May 9, along with heavy rains.

According to BBC Weather, we could be in for up to eight hours of thunderstorms tomorrow, with a week of rain in the forecast. While Tuesday begins dry but gloomy, conditions will change by midday as showers begin.

By 2 p.m., scattered sharp showers will begin, with thunder possible in some areas and lasting until 10 p.m. Despite the rain, highs of 18 degrees Celsius are anticipated.

A similar pattern will prevail on Wednesday, May 10, with frequent and thunderous showers throughout the day and highs of 16 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, May 11, light rain is expected with highs of 16 degrees Celsius.

Things are expected to dry up by Friday, May 12, with temperatures hitting 17 degrees Celsius and hazy, occasionally bright sky all day. But it’s not time to fire up the grill just yet because rain is expected on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14.

The temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius during the weekend, although precipitation may prevent many from taking advantage of the nicer weather.