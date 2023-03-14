Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

South Korean startup Prinker Korea has accused LG Household & Health Care of stealing the design of its Prinker M personalised tattoo printing device

Prinker stated that LG H&H applied for a design patent under the name “tattoo printer” in September 2020, despite signing a non-disclosure agreement in June 2019 regarding a potential commercial relationship.

The startup claimed that LG H&H’s portable temporary tattoo printer, known as IMPRINTU, is conceptual, design-wise, and physically similar to Prinker M, noting that LG H&H had purchased Prinker’s products.

While LG H&H admitted to purchasing Prinker’s products, they claimed it was only a “routine market assessment” before entering a new market.

“LG Household & Health Care’s portable temporary tattoo printer, set to be unveiled this week at the Mobile World Congress, is yet another example of a large conglomerate copying the concept, technology, and idea created by a smaller startup,” Prinker said in a statement posted on its website.

According to Prinker, its portable tattoo printer, which can print a variety of designs on people’s skin, is sold in 80 countries, including the United States, France, and Germany.

L’Oreal, a French cosmetics company, decided to invest in Prinker in January, according to the start-up, without disclosing the amount of the investment.

Prinker has raised the issue with the Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and plans to sue LG H&H for allegedly violating the unfair competition prevention act.

LG H&H, on the other hand, has denied the allegations, claiming that since signing the non-disclosure agreement in June 2019, it has had no contact with the startup, whether by phone, email, or in person.

Furthermore, LG H&H refuted claims that Prinker invented the tattoo printer concept, claiming that Hewlett-Packard Company had already patented it in 1999.

“Since the early stages of IMPRINTU’s development, LG H&H has taken care to avoid patents that are already on the market. We are the market runner-up and have been collaborating with companies such as LG Electronics, HP, and others since 2019 “According to the group.

If the charges are true, they would be the most recent instance of intellectual property theft between a small company and a major multinational in South Korea.

PitchMark published a similar story last month about the Korean startup Algocare, which accused Lotte of stealing its AI-powered nutrient dispenser technology and using it in their own product. Lotte gathered information about Algocare’s “Nutrition Engine,” a cartridge-type nutrient dispenser, the startup claimed, during several meetings from September to October 2021 to discuss potential partnership and growth strategies.

