South London rapper convicted of possessing loaded revolver

In a case involving firearms, violence and gang disputes in south London, a jury today (Wednesday, 4 January) found 23-year-old Jyrelle O’Connor, also known as ‘Loski’, guilty of possessing a loaded revolver.

The conviction follows a three-year investigation led by Detective Constable Andy Snazell from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

The judge and jury heard that O’Connor of Black Pond Lane, Farham Common, was a prominent and high-profile member of a south London gang who were involved in ongoing violent disputes with other gangs in Brixton.

On 9 April 2019, O’Connor was seen getting into an Uber under a false name. Unarmed officers in uniform stopped the vehicle along the A40 St Andrews Road, W3.

Officers searched the car and found a small black sock with something inside it underneath the front passenger seat, directly in front of where O’Connor had been sitting.

Inside the sock was the small black loaded revolver.

He was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was charged on 10 April 2019, with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing a firearm when prohibited for five years, possessing ammunition for a firearm when prohibited for five years, possessing a firearm and possessing a controlled drug of class B (cannabis).

Forensic analysis of the firearm confirmed it to be a 4mm Flobert Calibre Revolver with loaded live ammunition. His DNA was found on the loading face of the cylinder. This is a covered part of the firearm that is not accessible without opening up the gun to see the ammunition.

O’Connor denied the charges and claimed he was forced to hold on to the gun after a drug dealer made threats against his and his mother’s lives. The jury unanimously rejected that defence.

O’Connor was originally stopped that day as officers wanted to question him in relation to the events that led to his friend Latwaan Griffiths’ death in July 2018. Investigating officers believe that Latwaan was fatally stabbed following an attempted shooting on a rival gang.

His DNA had been found inside the man bag that Latwaan had worn when he was stabbed. Officers also found his fingerprint on the reversible latex glove that had gunshot residue on the inside, indicating it had been worn to fire a gun.

The jury found him guilty of possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing a firearm when prohibited for five years and possessing ammunition for a firearm when prohibited for five years.

Following the conclusion of the trial, Detective Constable Snazell said: “This has been a trying and challenging case with many twists and turns, but I’m pleased the jury found O’Connor guilty of his crimes and I’d like to thank them for seeing through his lies and excuses.

“I have no doubt that O’Connor, or his gang associates, would have used this revolver in the future and by finding and destroying it we have taken a lethal weapon off the streets and potentially saved a life.

“As part of the trial the jury heard how fascinated O’Connor was by guns and gang lifestyle and on his phone he had been running numerous Google searches for firearms and ammunition in the months prior to his arrest.

“O’Connor was an influential individual and had many followers on social media. No amount of fortune or fame justifies his serious criminal actions and I’m confident this will be reflected in the sentence that will be handed down by the Judge.”

Jyrelle O’Connor is due to be sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 6 January.