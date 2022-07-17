Andrew Thorpe, of North Anston, was killed in a car accident on Iport Avenue in Doncaster around 5.50 p.m. that day.

Road policing officers and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service responded to the scene, but despite the best efforts of the crews on the scene, Mr Thorpe died at the scene.

“Andy will be missed by an incredible amount of people, none more than his precious five-year-old daughter who was his world,” his family said in a tribute released today (Sunday, July 17). Andy had the most contagious laugh, the sweetest personality, and the biggest heart for his daughter, partner, friends, and family. He had a strong interest in health and fitness, motorcycles, and making those close to him happy in any way he could. Andy’s amazing smile could light up any room, and he leaves a huge hole in many hearts. Andy, we will miss you.”

Officers are now asking anyone who was at the scene and witnessed the collision, anyone with a dash cam who may have captured the incident, or anyone with CCTV who may have covered the road to come forward.

Information can be transmitted via our live chat, online portal, or by dialling 101. Please refer to incident number 846 from July 12th. Our online reporting system can be found at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.

If you have dashcam or CCTV footage that could help police, please email it to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk with the same incident number in the subject line.