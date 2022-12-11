Southeastern trains disrupted after person has been hit by at Plumstead station

A south- south- east London train station was closed this moring after a person was hit by a train.

Police cars, ambulances and fire engines arrived at Plumstead station at around 9.30am on Sunday following the incident

The station was closed off and Southeastern trains on the Woolwich line were disrupted during the morning with a swathe of track from Charlton to Slade Green blocked.

Trains from Charing Cross and Cannon Street to and from Barnehurst have also been effected being affected.

A spokesman for Southeastern said: Due to a person being hit by a train, no services can run on the #WoolwichLine You can use your ticket at no extra cost on: Local London buses DLR via reasonable routes The emergency services are en route to the incident

Other service in East Kent have been effected by a separate incident involving the weather with getting power to the third rail:

Disruption to routes in East Kent due to ice preventing trains getting electricity from the third rail Trains are now running Ashford-Minster via Canterbury West No trains via Dover Priory/Canterbury East until at least midday #SEDisruption

British Transport Police and the LAS have been contacted for more details