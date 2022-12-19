Monday, December 19, 2022
Monday, December 19, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Southern Water say they would like to apologise again for the ongoing disruption to customers' water supply in the Broadstairs, Manston, Margate, and Ramsgate areas of Kent
Home BREAKING Southern Water say they would like to apologise again for the ongoing disruption to customers’ water supply in the Broadstairs, Manston, Margate, and Ramsgate areas of Kent

Southern Water say they would like to apologise again for the ongoing disruption to customers’ water supply in the Broadstairs, Manston, Margate, and Ramsgate areas of Kent

by @uknip247

People in Thanet and Tunbridge Wells have awoken to low water pressure, with some experiencing no supply at all. Southern Water say the issue is causing low water pressure and loss of supply in areas of Broadstairs, Manston, Margate, & Ramsgate as well as further afield in Tunbridge Wells.

According to Southern Water, the incident in Thanet was caused by a significant burst’ at the Rumfields Water Supply Reservoir early this morning.

Southern Water say : They are working as hard as we can to fix this issue, by excavating the site in question. We understand how inconvenient and upsetting it can be to be without water. Unfortunately, we cannot yet say when supplies will return to normal.

Staff have already been delivering bottled water to households on our Priority Services Register, and plan to soon announce the locations for bottled water stations for the wider community. We will let you know as soon as they are open.

They are also working with emergency services and other partners to support critical infrastructure including care homes and GP surgeries with deliveries from our fleet of water tankers.

Keep following this page and our social media channels for the latest updates.

 

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers investigating an assault on a woman at a restaurant in Maidstone...

Warning to criminals as crime-busting scheme relaunched

The BBC’s hit new reality show The Traitors can now be played...

Thai navy ships and helicopters are searching for more than two dozen...

Police have released CCTV images of a male they wish to trace...

Steven Smith, 48, of Grantham, was found guilty of sexual assault offences...

Police are searching for Kevin Cunningham, who has gone missing from his...

A retired lollipop lady, 87, died on a road she had worked...

Birmingham city council seeks injunction to ban street cruising

Dover District Council is welcoming news that White Cliffs Visitor Information Centre...

Teenage boy charged following the theft of mobility scooters in Malmesbury

An arsonist has been jailed after setting fire to a family home...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"