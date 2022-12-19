Southern Water say they would like to apologise again for the ongoing disruption to customers’ water supply in the Broadstairs, Manston, Margate, and Ramsgate areas of Kent

People in Thanet and Tunbridge Wells have awoken to low water pressure, with some experiencing no supply at all. Southern Water say the issue is causing low water pressure and loss of supply in areas of Broadstairs, Manston, Margate, & Ramsgate as well as further afield in Tunbridge Wells.

According to Southern Water, the incident in Thanet was caused by a significant burst’ at the Rumfields Water Supply Reservoir early this morning.

Southern Water say : They are working as hard as we can to fix this issue, by excavating the site in question. We understand how inconvenient and upsetting it can be to be without water. Unfortunately, we cannot yet say when supplies will return to normal.

Staff have already been delivering bottled water to households on our Priority Services Register, and plan to soon announce the locations for bottled water stations for the wider community. We will let you know as soon as they are open.

They are also working with emergency services and other partners to support critical infrastructure including care homes and GP surgeries with deliveries from our fleet of water tankers.

