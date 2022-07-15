Depending on where you are and which reservoir supplies your water, this will happen gradually throughout the morning. Because demand is obviously extremely high, customers will continue to experience low pressure as the situation normalises.

After a power outage, discoloured water from your faucets is normal. This is usually only temporary and goes away once the network stabilises.

If the water is cloudy and white, place it in a glass for a few minutes to see if it clears; this is due to air trapped in the water as the pipes were refilled.

If the water is brown or black, run the faucet for a few minutes and it should clear. If this does not work, turn off the water, wait 20 minutes, and then try again. When your water runs clear, you can continue to use it normally. When the water in your tap is discoloured brown or black, avoid running hot water taps or using dishwashers, washing machines, or any other water-using appliances. It is acceptable to flush the toilet.

After a network has been emptied, air locks can occur in either our or our customers’ pipes; running taps for a short period of time can help bring water through.

Bottled water stations will remain open throughout the day; times and locations will be updated on our website on a regular basis.

We apologise once more for the inconvenience and distress this incident has caused our customers.

Recovery has been going well throughout the night, and many people will have noticed water returning to their taps. Our bottled water collection locations will reopen soon.

Although the Tesco location remains unchanged, the other two locations have changed as a result of discussions with partners, including emergency services, who felt these sites were more appropriate.

Following discussions with partners, including emergency services, we must relocate the collection points in time for the 7 a.m. reopening.

The work to recharge the network and restore power to our customers on the Isle of Sheppey is going well. Customers served by the Southdown reservoir will notice a gradual return of supply between now and the morning, depending on where you live. Don’t forget to turn off your taps before going to bed tonight to avoid potential flooding if your supply returns.

This will take a little longer for those who receive water from the Kingsborough reservoir, but we expect it to start returning to our network within the next couple of hours.

If your neighbours have water but you don’t, or if your water is discoloured after 24-48 hours, please contact us at 0330 303 0368.

Bottled water stations will be available all day from

Here are the details on when and where you can collect bottled water:

OPEN OPENING 7:30am

Sports Direct Neats Court Retail Park, ME11 5JS

OPENING 9AM

Tesco Bridge Road, Sheerness, ME12 1RH

Leysdown Bootfair Leysdown Road, ME12 4LR

