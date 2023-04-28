Spain has experienced its hottest day in April on record, with temperatures reaching 38.7C in Cordoba, a European record for the month

The heatwave is expected to continue until Friday, with temperatures soaring to highs normally seen in July.

The Guadalquivir Valley near Seville is the region most affected, and the conditions are caused by a warm and dry air mass entering from North Africa, leading to drought concerns and the Spanish government requesting emergency funds from the EU to support farmers.

Almost 30% of Spain is classified in drought “emergency” or “alert,” and water reserves are at 50% capacity nationally.