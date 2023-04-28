Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Spain has experienced its hottest day in April on record, with temperatures reaching 38.7C in Cordoba, a European record for the month

Spain has experienced its hottest day in April on record, with temperatures reaching 38.7C in Cordoba, a European record for the month

by uknip247

The heatwave is expected to continue until Friday, with temperatures soaring to highs normally seen in July.

The Guadalquivir Valley near Seville is the region most affected, and the conditions are caused by a warm and dry air mass entering from North Africa, leading to drought concerns and the Spanish government requesting emergency funds from the EU to support farmers.

Almost 30% of Spain is classified in drought “emergency” or “alert,” and water reserves are at 50% capacity nationally.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have made two arrests after a man was found in the street with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man working at some road works in Beccles had a knife brandished at him

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image following a report of sexual assault on board a train

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has acquired nine new ambulances, with more on the way in the coming months

The details of the injuries sustained by Nikki Allan are shocking and distressing a court has heard

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the shooting incident in which a 17-year-old boy was left with serious injuries

A man has denied murdering Met Police Sgt Matiu Ratana, who was killed on the job in south London

An 85-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years for multiple sex offences against children

Chelsea’s dream run in the Women’s Champions League came to a halt despite an impressive draw with Barcelona in their semi-final match at the...

Two-time World Champion boxer, Carl Frampton, explores why so many young men in Northern Ireland are fighting poor mental health and what can be...

New legislation giving police in England and Wales greater powers to combat “disruptive” protest tactics, such as slow walking, has sparked debate across the...

Richard Sharp, the BBC chairman, has resigned from his position after an independent investigation found that he had breached the governance code for public...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.