Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Spain is expected to experience record-breaking temperatures of up to 40C (104F) this week, with the driest March in 20 years increasing concerns about the nation’s water reserves and putting the country into a long-term drought

Spain is expected to experience record-breaking temperatures of up to 40C (104F) this week, with the driest March in 20 years increasing concerns about the nation’s water reserves and putting the country into a long-term drought

by uknip247

Reservoirs are around 15% below average levels, with some shrinking to just 26% of capacity, and the dry conditions are raising fears about the outbreak of more wildfires with summer approaching.

The extreme weather conditions are expected between Wednesday and Friday, and the state meteorological agency has warned that temperatures could even reach 40C in southern Spain’s Andalusia region.

Residents are being urged to use water supplies carefully, and the agricultural sector has been badly hit by the hot and dry conditions.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has warned about the continuing impact of climate change on the country.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault where a man was left with serious injuries during a disturbance in Maldon

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information after a taxi driver was stabbed in the neck in Whiston

Property guru Phil Spencer is escaping to the country to enjoy a rural idyll with his four-legged friends, and some celebrity pals

A hosepipe ban has been put into effect in large areas of Devon to help reserve water supplies at Roadford Reservoir before the summer

A man has been jailed for the kidnap and indecent assault of a three-year-old girl in Bracknell in 1986

Former President Donald Trump is facing a civil trial over an allegation that he raped an advice columnist nearly three decades ago

Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Aylesford

Police have released images of four people they’d like to speak to following a shop theft.

Officers launch arson probe in Ashford after the front door is torched

Big Issue North vendors set to sell the national Big Issue UK weekly magazine

Stalking legislation has been used to charge a man who is alleged to have ignored court orders prohibiting him from entering Swanley

Fire Crews to pub basement blaze in Maidstone

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.