Spain is expected to experience record-breaking temperatures of up to 40C (104F) this week, with the driest March in 20 years increasing concerns about the nation’s water reserves and putting the country into a long-term drought

Reservoirs are around 15% below average levels, with some shrinking to just 26% of capacity, and the dry conditions are raising fears about the outbreak of more wildfires with summer approaching.

The extreme weather conditions are expected between Wednesday and Friday, and the state meteorological agency has warned that temperatures could even reach 40C in southern Spain’s Andalusia region.

Residents are being urged to use water supplies carefully, and the agricultural sector has been badly hit by the hot and dry conditions.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has warned about the continuing impact of climate change on the country.