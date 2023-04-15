Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Specialist Counter Terrorism Police are now probing an explosion at a house in Sharnbrook

Specialist Counter Terrorism Police are now probing an explosion at a house in Sharnbrook

by uknip247

Residents evacuated following an explosion at a house in Sharnbrook have returned to their homes.

The residents of three properties evacuated on Monday evening returned to their homes last night (Wednesday) as the scene in Loring Road was scaled back.

Specialist explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams have now completed their work and handed the site over to the police.

Searches are expected to continue at the address until next week.

Today (Thursday) the investigation into what happened was formally handed over to the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Specialist Counter Terrorism Policing resources are continuing to support the investigation, due to the nature of the incident.

A man in his 40s is still in hospital receiving treatment for life changing injuries following the explosion.

He has yet to be interviewed by police while he receives treatment, having been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act.

Detectives have also created a new online reporting tool for people to submit any information they feel could help police with their enquiries.

Detective Superintendent William Hodgkinson from Bedfordshire Police, who is leading the operation, said: “We are continuing to progress this complex investigation as quickly and professionally as we can.

“A key part of this has been scaling back our emergency services presence at the scene and hopefully it reassures the local community that this part of Sharnbrook is starting to look a bit more normal.

“While I anticipate this investigation will still take some time, I want to thank the residents of Sharnbrook for their patience and understanding so far.

“I would also encourage any residents with concerns or information which they believe can help our investigation to get in touch via the new portal.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

An investigation is ongoing following a fatal stabbing in Lambeth

Animal rights activists who delayed the start of the Grand National earlier today have now glued themselves to the M57 motorway in protest of...

A major road in Brixton has been closed this evening due to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian

All new smart motorways scrapped

Police investigating the theft of hundreds of pounds worth of clothing would like to speak to the people pictured in these images

A burglar who broke into a vehicle hire business was caught by police before he could escape in a stolen car

New BBC show Bring The Drama to find UK’s next acting superstar

Police want to speak to this man in connection with their enquiries after a robbery

Three people have now been arrested for potential co-ordinated disruption activities at this year’s Grand National at Aintree, with Merseyside Police had planned for...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Arsenal fans for their respectful behaviour during a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the Hillsborough...

The A1 in South Yorkshire is closed northbound between J38 (near Hampole) and J39 (Barnsdale Bar) due to a collision involving a lorry

An Australian IT specialist named Alexander Csergo has been charged with supplying sensitive information to foreign intelligence agents after being approached two years ago...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.