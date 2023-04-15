Specialist Counter Terrorism Police are now probing an explosion at a house in Sharnbrook

Residents evacuated following an explosion at a house in Sharnbrook have returned to their homes.

The residents of three properties evacuated on Monday evening returned to their homes last night (Wednesday) as the scene in Loring Road was scaled back.

Specialist explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams have now completed their work and handed the site over to the police.

Searches are expected to continue at the address until next week.

Today (Thursday) the investigation into what happened was formally handed over to the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Specialist Counter Terrorism Policing resources are continuing to support the investigation, due to the nature of the incident.

A man in his 40s is still in hospital receiving treatment for life changing injuries following the explosion.

He has yet to be interviewed by police while he receives treatment, having been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act.

Detectives have also created a new online reporting tool for people to submit any information they feel could help police with their enquiries.

Detective Superintendent William Hodgkinson from Bedfordshire Police, who is leading the operation, said: “We are continuing to progress this complex investigation as quickly and professionally as we can.

“A key part of this has been scaling back our emergency services presence at the scene and hopefully it reassures the local community that this part of Sharnbrook is starting to look a bit more normal.

“While I anticipate this investigation will still take some time, I want to thank the residents of Sharnbrook for their patience and understanding so far.

“I would also encourage any residents with concerns or information which they believe can help our investigation to get in touch via the new portal.”