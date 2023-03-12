A major rescue operation involving Kent Fire And Rescue USAR, British transport police,Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance is currently taking place on the platform at Headcorn, Kent after a person was struck by a train earlier this evening.



Emergency services were called just after 6.30pm on Sunday evening 12th March to platform two of Headcorn station after a person was struck and became entrapped under a train.

Specialist Lifting Equipment Called In After Person Is Hit By A Train At Headcorn Station

Specialist lifting has been called in along with specialist from Kent fire and Rescue service and South Eastern trains to for the trapped person.





Doctors from the Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance have also been called to the scene to assist in the rescue operation.

A “HART” team from South East coast ambulance with specialist trained paramedics have also been called to assist fire crews and other emergency service personnel.

The station has been closed and those onboard the train have been safely evacuated and moved away from the area.

Fire crews have worked with Network rail specialists and freed the person involved and they are being given medical care in the ten foot.

Firefighters have used block to lift the train to free the person who has been treated by doctors

The person has since been rushed to the hospital under police escort