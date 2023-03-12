Sunday, March 12, 2023
Sunday, March 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Specialist lifting equipment called in after person is hit by a train at Headcorn Station

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

A major rescue operation involving Kent Fire And Rescue USAR, British transport police,Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance is currently taking place on the platform at Headcorn, Kent after a person was struck by a train earlier this evening.

Emergency services were called just after 6.30pm on Sunday evening 12th March to platform two of Headcorn station after a person was struck and became entrapped under a train.

Specialist Lifting Equipment Called In After Person Is Hit By A Train At Headcorn Station
Specialist Lifting Equipment Called In After Person Is Hit By A Train At Headcorn Station

Specialist lifting has been called in along with specialist from Kent fire and Rescue service and South Eastern trains to for the trapped person.

Doctors from the Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance have also been called to the scene to assist in the rescue operation.

Specialist Lifting Equipment Called In After Person Is Hit By A Train At Headcorn Station
Specialist Lifting Equipment Called In After Person Is Hit By A Train At Headcorn Station

A “HART” team from South East coast ambulance with specialist trained paramedics have also been called to assist fire crews and other emergency service personnel.

Specialist Lifting Equipment Called In After Person Is Hit By A Train At Headcorn Station
Specialist Lifting Equipment Called In After Person Is Hit By A Train At Headcorn Station

The station has been closed and those onboard the train have been safely evacuated and moved away from the area.

Fire crews have worked with Network rail specialists and freed the person involved and they are being given medical care in the ten foot.

Specialist Lifting Equipment Called In After Person Is Hit By A Train At Headcorn Station
Specialist Lifting Equipment Called In After Person Is Hit By A Train At Headcorn Station

Firefighters have used block to lift the train to free the person who has been treated by doctors

Specialist Lifting Equipment Called In After Person Is Hit By A Train At Headcorn Station
Specialist Lifting Equipment Called In After Person Is Hit By A Train At Headcorn Station

The person has since been rushed to the hospital under police escort

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Shane Loughlin, One of the Cardiff car crash...

Police want to speak to these young men...

Police investigating an assault which left the victim...

Three men have been charged in connection with...

Officers who executed a drug warrant in Clacton,...

Police investigating a bicycle theft have issued an...

Police are appealing for information after a series...

Woman fighting for her life as four arrests...

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with...

A police cordon has been erected in Swindon...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More