Specialist officers are continuing to investigate an incident in North Weald during which a firearm was discharge

Officers were called to High Road, close to Emberson Way, at about 1am on Sunday 12 February following reports of a shotgun being fired at a car.

The suspect then attempted to leave on a moped which failed to start. He then ran off.

The moped was located and recovered. Officers, including crime scene investigators and specialist search dogs carried extensive enquiries in the area throughout the day.

The investigation has progressed over the last two weeks, and we are now appealing to anyone who may have seen a moped rider in the area at the time wearing a black and white motorbike helmet, a white and light blue, turquoise or teal ski jacket and red gloves.

It’s possible this person may have flagged down a passing motorist to ask for a lift.

We are also asking residents in High Road, Emberson Way and surrounding roads to check their gardens to identify any discarded items of clothing.

Please quote incident 79 of 12 February when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.