Specialist Officers Are Continuing To Search For Timothy Hatcher, Who Has Not Been Seen For More Than A Week
by @uknip247

Timothy, 69, was last seen on Sunday 18 December, and reported missing two days later.
The last sighting we have of him is in the Co-op in Meadgate Avenue, #Chelmsford, at about 2.40pm on 18 December.
We are following a number of lines of enquiry and, today, our focus has been in the Meadgate Avenue and Hylands Park areas.

During the day, specialist officers have been carrying out detailed searches of those areas. That work will continue into the evening.
Timothy, seen in the second image, was last known to be wearing a black beanie-style hat, a yellow high-viz coat and a black bag worn over one shoulder.
We also continue to appeal for information on a man who we believe may be a friend or acquaintance of Timothy and so may be able to help us with our investigation to find him.
Officers believe Timothy was with this man buying a pair of trainers in JD Sports in High Chelmer on 3 December.
That man appears in the third image.
If you’ve seen Timothy or have any information about where he is, please call Essex Police on 101 immediately.
Always dial 999 in an emergency.

